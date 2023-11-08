Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Raptors on November 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic, Scottie Barnes and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (at 8:30 PM ET).
Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|8.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: +108)
- The 41.0 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 12.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (28.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.
- Doncic has hit 6.0 three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Tim Hardaway Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: +110)
|3.5 (Over: +132)
- The 15.5-point over/under set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Wednesday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average (18.0).
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).
- He has knocked down 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.
Dereck Lively Props
|PTS
|REB
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|6.5 (Over: -118)
- The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Wednesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).
NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: -122)
- Barnes' 21.0 points per game are 0.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).
- Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Barnes, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
Dennis Schroder Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -108)
|7.5 (Over: -149)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- Dennis Schroder's 15.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has collected 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).
- Schroder has averaged 9.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Schroder's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
