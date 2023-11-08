Rockets vs. Lakers November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA.
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, SportsNet LA
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last year. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He made 55.3% of his shots from the field.
- Jalen Green recorded 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. collected 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks' numbers last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He made 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds last season.
- LeBron James' numbers last season were 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.
- Christian Wood averaged 16.6 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.
- Austin Reaves put up 13 points, 3.4 assists and 3 boards.
Rockets vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Lakers
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
