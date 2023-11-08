The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, SportsNet LA

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last year. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He made 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Green recorded 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. collected 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Dillon Brooks' numbers last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He made 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds last season.

LeBron James' numbers last season were 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Christian Wood averaged 16.6 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves put up 13 points, 3.4 assists and 3 boards.

Rockets vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Lakers 110.7 Points Avg. 117.2 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 45.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 32.7% Three Point % 34.6%

