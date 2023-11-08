Check out the injury report for the Houston Rockets (3-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Rockets ready for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets enter this contest after a 122-97 win over the Kings on Monday. Jalen Green's team-high 23 points led the Rockets in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jaxson Hayes: Out (Ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Out (Concussion), Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.