The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) will visit the Houston Rockets (3-3) after losing four road games in a row.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.0% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.

Houston is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Rockets scored 110.8 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (110.7).

The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (122.0) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets sunk fewer treys away (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Rockets Injuries