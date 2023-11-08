How to Watch the Rockets vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) will visit the Houston Rockets (3-3) after losing four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Lakers.
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.0% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.
- The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.
- Houston is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Rockets scored 110.8 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (110.7).
- The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (122.0) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Rockets sunk fewer treys away (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) too.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
