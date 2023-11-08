Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -135)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Wednesday is 3.8 lower than his scoring average of 19.3.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 2.2 more than his season scoring average (15.3).

He has pulled down 3.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 7.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

VanVleet has knocked down 2.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 21.5-point over/under for Jalen Green on Wednesday is 3.8 higher than his season scoring average (17.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Green's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He 1.0 made three-pointer average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Wednesday's over/under for Davis is 24.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 25.7.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (12.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 25.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Wednesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.0).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (8.5).

James averages 7.3 assists, 0.8 more than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

