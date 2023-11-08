The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders had given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 9-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Raiders finished 133rd.

The Lions put up an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 69 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.7.

The Lions conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce made 9.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Texas A&M-Commerce's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

