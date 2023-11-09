Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Bexar County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IDEA Monterrey Park at New Braunfels Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Christian School at Castle Hills at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
