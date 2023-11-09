Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Bexar County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron P. Steele High School at Louis D Brandeis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Schertz, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Davenport, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Orem, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
