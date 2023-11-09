The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Brazoria County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jasper High School at Columbia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Huffman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pearland, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dickinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

