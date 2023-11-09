Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Byron P. Steele High School vs. Louis D Brandeis High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school game in Schertz, TX on Thursday, November 9 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Louis D Brandeis High School hosting Byron P. Steele High School.
Byron P. Steele vs. LBHS Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Schertz, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Davenport, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Orem, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
