Liberty Eylau High School will host Carthage High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Carthage vs. Liberty Eylau Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Pine Tree, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bowie County Games This Week

James Bowie High School at McNeil High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

De Kalb High School at Arp High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Winnsboro, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Panola County Games This Week

Alba-Golden High School at Beckville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

