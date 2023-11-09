Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 9?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Craig Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
