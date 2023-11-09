Looking to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Anthony High School at Hawley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Wink, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Plains High School at Clint High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Seminole, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tornillo High School at Wall High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Wall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frenship High School at Eastwood High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
    • Location: El Paso, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Kennedy, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

