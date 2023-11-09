Ellis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Penelope High School at Milford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Coolidge, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Red Oak, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dallas , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

