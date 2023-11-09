Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Fannin County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fannin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Trenton High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Tolar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.