On Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Tioga High School will face Hamilton High School in Brock, TX.

Hamilton vs. Tioga Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Bells High School at Mildred High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Denison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Marshall, TX

Marshall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hamilton County Games This Week

Jonesboro High School at Robert Lee High School