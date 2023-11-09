Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
We have 2023 high school football competition in Hardin County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Silsbee High School at Sealy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.