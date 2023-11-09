Jasper County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Falls County
  • Ellis County
  • Sutton County
  • Blanco County
  • Taylor County
  • Tarrant County
  • Guadalupe County
  • Montgomery County
  • Callahan County
  • Harrison County

    • Jasper County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Jasper High School at Columbia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Huffman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Evadale High School at Overton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: San Augustine, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.