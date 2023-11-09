Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jim Wells County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Jim Wells County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Jim Wells County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco High School at Refugio High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alice, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alice High School at Rockport-Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
