Joe Pavelski will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joe Pavelski vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus this season, in 16:49 per game on the ice, is -2.

In five of 11 games this year, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Pavelski has an assist in five of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 11 Games 3 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

