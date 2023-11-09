Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Jones County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Jones County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Anthony High School at Hawley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Wink, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sonora High School at Anson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Sweetwater, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forsan High School at Stamford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Stamford, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

