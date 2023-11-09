Marlin High School plays at Kerens High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - action.

Marlin vs. Kerens Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hewitts, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Navarro County Games This Week

Bells High School at Mildred High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson ISD at Linden-Kildare High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Falls County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Louise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Louise, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

