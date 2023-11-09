Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 9?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Miro Heiskanen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Heiskanen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
