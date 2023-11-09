Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Navarro County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Navarro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marlin High School at Kerens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Hewitts, TX

Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Mildred High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dawson ISD at Linden-Kildare High School