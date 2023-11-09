Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Orangefield High School vs. Woodville High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Woodville High School will host Orangefield High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orangefield vs. Woodville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Lumberton, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tyler County Games This Week
Medina High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Orange County Games This Week
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
