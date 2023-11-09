Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Parker County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Aledo, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Callisburg High School at Springtown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Springtown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Springtown High School at Hereford High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Snyder, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    City View High School at Millsap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Millsap, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brock High School at Iowa Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Graham, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

