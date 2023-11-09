Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Memorial High School - Pasadena vs. Summer Creek High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Memorial High School - Pasadena plays on the road versus Summer Creek High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasadena Mem. vs. Summer Creek Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Humble, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
Bellaire High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Park High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Cain High School at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conroe High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Klein Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia West High School at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Jack Yates High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at J Frank Dobie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pasadena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbury High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Tully, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Houston at Houston Heights
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City High School at North Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.