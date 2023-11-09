Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Riverside High School vs. Big Spring High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Riverside High School plays on the road against Big Spring High School.
Riverside vs. Big Spring Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Howard County Games This Week
Forsan High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Plains High School at Clint High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Seminole, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tornillo High School at Wall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kennedy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
