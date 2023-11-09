On Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Ralls High School will face Ropes High School in Ralls, TX.

Ropes vs. Ralls Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Ralls, TX

Ralls, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hockley County Games This Week

Sundown High School at Stratford High School - Stratford

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Groom High School at Whitharral High School