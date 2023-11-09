The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) hit the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
  • Sam Houston had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished second.
  • Last year, the Bearkats put up just 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).
  • When Sam Houston put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 15-1.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bearkats played better in home games last year, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 on the road.
  • Sam Houston averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Pacific W 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/9/2023 Utah Valley - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/17/2023 @ Ole Miss - C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum

