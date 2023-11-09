How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) hit the court against the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Tarleton State vs Florida International (7:00 PM ET | November 9)
- Western Kentucky vs Wichita State (7:30 PM ET | November 9)
- SFA vs Middle Tennessee (8:00 PM ET | November 9)
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- Sam Houston had a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 39.0% from the field.
- The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished second.
- Last year, the Bearkats put up just 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Wolverines allowed (68.6).
- When Sam Houston put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 15-1.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearkats played better in home games last year, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 on the road.
- Sam Houston averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
