Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Patricio County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in San Patricio County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sinton High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Roma High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Portland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Odem High School at Natalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
