The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) go up against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders had given up to their opponents (44.8%).

SFA went 17-3 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The 'Jacks were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Raiders finished 76th.

The 'Jacks scored 8.0 more points per game last year (75.8) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, SFA went 17-6.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

SFA scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (76.3) last season.

The 'Jacks gave up fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than on the road (78.6) last season.

At home, SFA knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). SFA's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.9%) than away (42.7%) as well.

