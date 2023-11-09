The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Murphy Athletic Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

'Jacks Betting Records & Stats

SFA's games went over the point total 16 out of 26 times last year.

The 'Jacks were 15-11-0 against the spread last year.

SFA put together a 15-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark from Middle Tennessee.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 70.1 145.9 67.8 137.8 137.1 SFA 75.8 145.9 70 137.8 141.8

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks scored eight more points per game last year (75.8) than the Blue Raiders gave up to opponents (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, SFA went 14-3 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 17-12-0 SFA 15-11-0 16-10-0

SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee SFA 12-2 Home Record 12-4 3-11 Away Record 6-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

