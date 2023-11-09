The SMU Mustangs (2-0) face the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Mustangs had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.
  • SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinals ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 4.2 fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
  • SMU went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

  • SMU posted 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Mustangs were better in home games last year, allowing 70.8 points per game, compared to 83.1 in away games.
  • SMU drained 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 S'western Assemblies W 82-63 Moody Coliseum
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar - Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M - Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

