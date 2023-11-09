The SMU Mustangs (2-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

SMU covered the spread less often than Lamar last season, putting up an ATS record of 11-18-0, as opposed to the 14-10-0 record of the Cardinals.

SMU vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 138.2 75.6 150.1 142 Lamar 67.9 138.2 74.5 150.1 141.7

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mustangs scored 70.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Cardinals allowed.

SMU had a 5-5 record against the spread and an 8-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.5 points.

SMU vs. Lamar Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 Lamar 14-10-0 10-14-0

SMU vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Lamar 7-9 Home Record 6-9 1-10 Away Record 2-12 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

