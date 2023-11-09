On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Anson High School will host Sonora High School.

Sonora vs. Anson Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jones County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsan High School at Stamford High School