The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Stars were defeated by the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (7-3-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in contests that have required overtime.

Dallas has eight points (4-1-0) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the one game when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the four games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 5-1-1 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.82 Goals Scored 2.67 24th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 21st 29.9 Shots 31.4 15th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 33.1 25th 29th 9.68% Power Play % 14.63% 25th 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 8th

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

