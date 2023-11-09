How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida International Panthers (0-1) take the court against the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.5% the Panthers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Tarleton State had a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Texans ranked 246th.
- The Texans put up an average of 71.9 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 75.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 75.1 points last season, Tarleton State went 7-1.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.6).
- In 2022-23, the Texans gave up 13.7 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Tarleton State sunk fewer treys on the road (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|11/14/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
