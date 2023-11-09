Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Tarrant County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine High School at Emerson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Southlake , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haltom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
