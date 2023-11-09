TCU vs. Omaha: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) take the court against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Omaha matchup.
TCU vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
TCU vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-27.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|TCU (-26.5)
|150.5
|-10000
|+3000
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Omaha Betting Trends (2022-23)
- TCU went 15-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games went over the point total.
- Omaha covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- The Mavericks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (24th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (116th).
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.