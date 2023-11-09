Thursday's game that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (1-0) against the Omaha Mavericks (1-0) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-60 in favor of TCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The game has no set line.

TCU vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 84, Omaha 60

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-24.2)

TCU (-24.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Performance Insights

Last year, TCU was 90th in college basketball on offense (75.3 points scored per game) and 123rd defensively (68.4 points conceded).

At 33.3 rebounds per game and 31.9 rebounds allowed, the Horned Frogs were 86th and 231st in the country, respectively, last year.

TCU was 18th-best in the country in assists (16.1 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Horned Frogs were 23rd-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (5.6) last season. They were ranked 331st in 3-point percentage at 31%.

Defensively, TCU was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3 last year. It was 31st in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.8%.

The Horned Frogs took 70.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.9% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 79.6% of the Horned Frogs' baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.4% were 3-pointers.

