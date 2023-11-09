Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Islanders' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 79-41 win against Saint Thomas (TX).

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 64, Texas A&M-CC 56

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders' +164 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.7 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (21st in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC scored more in conference play (65.2 points per game) than overall (61.7).

The Islanders averaged 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 58.4 away.

Texas A&M-CC gave up fewer points at home (52.6 per game) than away (57.9) last season.

