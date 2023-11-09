The Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Islanders put up an average of 61.7 points per game last year, just 2.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 0.5 more points than the Islanders gave up (56.4).

Texas A&M had a 7-5 record last season when putting up more than 56.4 points.

Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Islanders' opponents made.

The Islanders shot 27.3% from the field, 16.5% lower than the 43.8% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Schedule