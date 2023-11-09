Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Tyler Seguin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- Seguin has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Seguin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
