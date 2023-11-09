Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Walnut Springs High School vs. Oglesby High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In 1A - play on Thursday, November 9, Oglesby High School will host Walnut Springs High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walnut Springs vs. Oglesby Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coryell County Games This Week
Gatesville High School at Gonzales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bosque County Games This Week
Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.