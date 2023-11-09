In 1A - play on Thursday, November 9, Oglesby High School will host Walnut Springs High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Walnut Springs vs. Oglesby Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coryell County Games This Week

Gatesville High School at Gonzales High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McGregor, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iredell High School at Calvert High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Jonesboro, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

