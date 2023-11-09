Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Wichita County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Childress, TX

Childress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School