Friday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) and NC State Wolfpack (1-0) matching up at PNC Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Abilene Christian vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 64, NC State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-2.0)

Abilene Christian (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 127.0

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

Last year Abilene Christian averaged 75 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.1 points per contest (211th-ranked).

Last year the Wildcats pulled down 29.6 rebounds per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

With 15.7 assists per game, Abilene Christian ranked 24th-best in college basketball in the category.

With 16.4 forced turnovers per game, the Wildcats were seventh-best in college basketball. They ranked 224th in college basketball by committing 12.3 turnovers per contest.

With 7 threes per game, the Wildcats were 219th in college basketball. They had a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 168th in college basketball.

Abilene Christian allowed 6.2 threes per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Abilene Christian attempted 39.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.9% of the shots it attempted (and 74% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.4 three-pointers per contest, which were 34.1% of its shots (and 26% of the team's buckets).

