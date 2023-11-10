Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blanco County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blanco County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blanco County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Schulenburg High School at Lyndon B Johnson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Buda, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.