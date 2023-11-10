Randall High School will host Burkburnett High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Burkburnett vs. Randall High Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Childress, TX

Childress, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Potter County Games This Week

Bushland High School at Brownfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plainview, TX

Plainview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wichita County Games This Week

Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Childress, TX

Childress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School