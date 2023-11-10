Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Calhoun High School vs. Zapata High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Calhoun High School is away from home against Zapata High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun vs. Zapata Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Three Rivers, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Zapata County Games This Week
Medina High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.